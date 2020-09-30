Ari Fleischer’s observation about last night’s debate has over 20,000 retweets and almost 60,000 likes, but pro-Joe types aren’t liking it at all (we’ll get to that in a sec):

I rewatched the start of the debate. The 1st Q went to Trump who gave an uninterrupted 2-min response. Then Biden gave an uninterrupted 2-min response. Then it went back to Trump, whose answer was interrupted 3 times by Biden. If you didn't like it, blame Biden for starting it. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 30, 2020

Isn’t that interesting…

I don't mind sparring, but this is interesting. https://t.co/fePCpunl97 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 30, 2020

However, Fleischer pointing out something that certainly would have been reported widely if Trump had done it has caused some backlash:

So lemme get this straight: You're saying that if Biden hadn't have interrupted first, Trump would've been Mr. Decorum throughout? Okay. That's a take. — Alan Goldsher (@AlanGoldsher) September 30, 2020

Here's the new GOP talking point. Trump became a rude, drunken, out-of-control, sweaty embarrassment because Joe goaded him into it. — Jim Kessler (@ThirdWayKessler) September 30, 2020

Trump lied. Biden called him out. Deal with it. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 30, 2020

Presidential debate dissected like a romper room fight. @AriFleischer https://t.co/6Nxow9y3h4 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 30, 2020

Infantile and disingenuous. A lot more happened here than interruptions and you know it. https://t.co/muz1hycT4V — Michael Seitzman (@michaelseitzman) September 30, 2020

Trump interrupted 407 times in 90 minutes – one interruption, on average, every 13 seconds. And kept talking over the others every time he interrupted. So don't even try that crap. One grown man interrupted two grownups 407 times to prevent any talk of fact and policy. — EliseV (@EliseViksaas) September 30, 2020

The Commission on Presidential Debates has said they’ll provide “additional tools” for moderators to use at the next debate. Not that there won’t be any additional complaints.