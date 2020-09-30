Apparently Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s performances last night made quite an impression on the Commission on Presidential Debates:
NEW: Commission on Presidential Debates statement:
"Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates … The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly." pic.twitter.com/AXhBLNLqt4
The Commission on Presidential Debates says "Last night's debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues." It plans to consider changes for future debates.
Structured time is important for children and major party nominees. https://t.co/f1CcGzsJyi
The Commission on Presidential Debates says it is considering additional structure for future debates to “ensure a more orderly discussion.”
It also says that future moderators will have “additional tools to maintain order.” pic.twitter.com/jlHQ6pDP83
“Additional tools to maintain order,” you say?
"Additional tools to maintain order" is quite a phrase. https://t.co/a1SFNcehbG
Wonder what this actually means. https://t.co/ExCRhXmRuk
Let your imaginations run wild!
To add naptime, story hour, & milk & cookies break. https://t.co/jwN5jbLTPZ
Enough joking around. This is serious!
We wanna hear more about these “additional tools.”
Gong. https://t.co/lIrIg8f3UV
Shock collars? https://t.co/kxjdX9482G
going forward, debate moderators will have their choice of a trapdoor, hounds, a gong, or a cattle prod. https://t.co/oaYxtTSVYd
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 30, 2020
My grandmother uses a spray bottle filled with vinegar to discipline her jack russell terrier when he acts up. Perhaps that could be effective on politicians as well? https://t.co/fGfwNBLGAb
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 30, 2020
Only one way to find out!