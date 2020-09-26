President Trump will announce his Supreme Court nominee later this afternoon, and the Biden campaign will capitalize on that by putting their candidate out in public to rebuke the choice. Wait, no they won’t:

If you’re keeping score at home…

And the MSM will quickly come to Joe’s defense again: “It’s for debate prep!”

If the roles were reversed CNN would no doubt be all over it:

Good times.

