President Trump will announce his Supreme Court nominee later this afternoon, and the Biden campaign will capitalize on that by putting their candidate out in public to rebuke the choice. Wait, no they won’t:

The Biden campaign called a lid for Saturday 9/26 in-person events at 9:32 am — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) September 26, 2020

Tracking Biden Campaign Lid Calls for the month of September. (Date, time & what the pool reporters of the day wrote) Total so far → 10 lid calls

This week alone from 9/19-9/26 → 4 pic.twitter.com/R4zBcrd5dn — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) September 26, 2020

Joe Biden called a lid on the day earlier this morning. No events, no questions. Less than 6 weeks before the election, the Democratic nominee is working at a 50% clip, calling a lid 7 of the past 14 days and 11 of the past 26 this month. Is this a preview of a Biden presidency? — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 26, 2020

If you’re keeping score at home…

11th lid called in September. https://t.co/w7HNYnPhtk — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 26, 2020

And the MSM will quickly come to Joe’s defense again: “It’s for debate prep!”

Does someone want to tell him there’s a campaign happening? Or at the very least remind him where his keys are. https://t.co/oSfQRiGYlV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2020

@JoeBiden calls a lid. On the day @realDonaldTrump announces a SCOTUS nomination. https://t.co/MQdL3qAzPs — Republicanvet You Ain't Black (@Republicanvet91) September 26, 2020

He isn't campaigning for president — Mostly peaceful Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) September 26, 2020

Everyone could consider Kamala to be functionally at the top at of the dem ticket if she wasn't hidden away as well. https://t.co/sVD4yQ9CR3 — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) September 26, 2020

I suppose when the national mainstream media is both your de facto PR team and your comms team, you don't need to put on that many public events https://t.co/0Vba4fI1RO — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) September 26, 2020

.@bidenslid The second Biden lid in a row. Trump will be in PA tonight at another Trump rally. https://t.co/Aw1ODpmZmc — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) September 26, 2020

If the roles were reversed CNN would no doubt be all over it:

If Trump called daily lids during an election and Supreme Court nomination, MSM would be obsessing about his health with a daily Brian Stelter calendar. — Razor (@hale_razor) September 26, 2020

Literally when we KNEW that she was recovering from a surgery. — Reginald P. Grant (@ReginaldPGrant) September 26, 2020

And a clock in the lower right side of the screen awaiting medical tests — epcpotown (@epcpotown) September 26, 2020

Remember how after she resurfaced, there was a conspiracy theory it was a body double — Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) September 26, 2020

Good times.