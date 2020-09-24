As we told you earlier, for the ninth time this month with an election just around the corner, the Joe Biden campaign has put a lid on the day.

Journos are helping the Biden campaign explain why the Democrat nominee has no campaign events scheduled so close to an election:

People. Biden is doing debate prep. That's why he's calling lids. It's not that complicated. — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 24, 2020

If you have less than a week left for debate prep, and a good debate performance would neuter six months of "basement Biden has dementia" messaging from Trump… why would you do anything else? https://t.co/V2RLTyvg95 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 24, 2020

Today’s controversies: Trump is rushing a Supreme Court nominee he said he expects to be ready to pay him back by delivering the election if needed, and refusing to accept the results if he loses. Biden is keeping a light public schedule as he does debate prep for Tuesday. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 24, 2020

I hope you find something you love as much as reporters love attacking Biden for doing debate prep https://t.co/KEwA5v3D9D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2020

Don’t most presidential candidates campaign and do debate prep on the same days? In any case, Tammy Bruce isn’t buying it:

Media says Biden put another lid on the day because he’s “prepping” for debate. This is a man who’s been in politics for almost 50yrs. Has run for pres multiple times. Now unavail for multiple days in Sept to debate a guy who’s been in office 47 months? Sure. https://t.co/Hf0ILyBGh5 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 24, 2020

If Biden’s actually doing debate prep, he should be the most prepped candidate in presidential debate history. We’ll find out Tuesday night.