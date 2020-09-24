All those times we’ve asked Joe Biden to put on a lid on it … this isn’t exactly what we had in mind:

Biden has called a lid for the day. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 24, 2020

Welp.

"Mr. Biden, why does your campaign keep calling a lid so early every d…" "LID!" 🦗🦗🦗 https://t.co/qWk9QwyTWZ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 24, 2020

We’re starting to sense a pattern here.

It's ok, nothing going on today. https://t.co/9VHgRMWEQC — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 24, 2020

Even Joe Biden’s most ardent supporters should be worried right now. Calling a lid before 10 a.m., when he’s got a chance to capitalize on Donald Trump’s less-than-ideal answer to a question about a peaceful transition of power after the election, suggests something legit weird is going on.

Is there a “Has Biden called a Lid before noon” account on Twitter yet? — ML (@just_mindy) September 24, 2020

Maybe there should be:

This is every day so far in the month of September that the Biden Campaign has called a full lid before Noon pic.twitter.com/dqdJlqdjMc — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) September 22, 2020

Time to update!

9th time in 24 days before noon. https://t.co/gTdKcjNPdD — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 24, 2020

Ten! Do we hear ten?