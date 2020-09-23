Here’s one of those awkward situations: With some context, you support what the president says, but the way he says it, you know the media is going to take it and run with it as a bombshell story.

Frankly, after the coup attempt that was the peaceful transfer of power from the Obama administration to the Trump administration, we wouldn’t commit to a peaceful transfer of power unless the situation with mail-in ballots is settled either. You might remember it wasn’t too long ago that Hillary Clinton urged Joe Biden not to concede under any circumstance.

Anyway, here’s President Trump’s answer to Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem:

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes notes that the same day President Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, “pro-regime gunmen are prowling the streets of Louisville harassing dissidents.” We have seen video allegedly of militia members walking around Louisville as the city prepares for a riot, but apparently Hayes thinks these same militias are going to surround the Oval Office and prevent Joe Biden from moving in.

We wouldn’t say they’re “harassing dissidents” as much as they are protecting small businesses from being looted and burned to the ground.

Everyone PANIC!

Exit question:

They keep warning us that the 2020 election is going to make 2000 look like child’s play. We wouldn’t commit to anything either.

Update:

Of course, Hayes opened his show with the chilling news:

