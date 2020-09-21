Earlier this month, squad-member Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar expressed her extreme concern about ICE deporting illegal aliens to Somolia:

ICE is set to deport dozens of individuals from my district to Somalia, risking the spread of COVID. ICE’s actions will not only put these individuals at risk, but could have far-reaching consequences for Somalia. This week, I sent a letter to ICE to get answers. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) September 12, 2020

Deporting immigrants during a pandemic is cruel — but deporting immigrants infected with COVID-19 and exporting the virus to other countries is on an entirely different level of inhumane. ICE must be held accountable.https://t.co/8aBPbaq01q — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 18, 2020

For starters, how’s this for an explanation:

This week, ICE removed 39 detainees to Somalia. Nearly all had criminal histories, including murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, rape, solicitation of a minor, sexual assault on a minor, fleeing a peace officer, indecent exposure, drug trafficking, and DWI. — ICE (@ICEgov) September 20, 2020

That, and more:

We also removed a Somali man convicted of aiding terrorists. From approximately April 2008 to August 2012, Mahdi Mohammaed Hashi served as a member of al-Shabaab in Somalia. https://t.co/YhoxLThe9y — ICE (@ICEgov) September 20, 2020

Since Oct. 1, 2009, ERO has removed more than 3,700 foreign fugitives from the United States who were sought in their native countries for serious crimes, including kidnapping, rape and murder. — ICE (@ICEgov) September 20, 2020

In fiscal year 2019, ICE removed or returned 267,000 aliens. ERO arrested 143,000 aliens, more than 86 percent of whom had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges. https://t.co/DEopAC0ktl — ICE (@ICEgov) September 20, 2020

ICE also directly responded to Rep. Omar in a statement:

ICE is committed to removing individuals who threaten not only public safety, but also national security,” said Senior Official Performing the Duties of Director Tony Pham. Read below for more info on Somali removals this week and to read ICE’s response to Representative Omar. pic.twitter.com/hN1d91VUBz — ICE (@ICEgov) September 20, 2020

Omar wanted an explanation, and she got one!

This is the group of illegal foreign nationals @IlhanMN objected to being deported to their country. https://t.co/Sj9RGyhHVE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 21, 2020

Omar does have her priorities.

