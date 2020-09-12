It’s no secret that Rep. Ilhan Omar and her sisters on the squad have been against deportations from their first day in office; the only variation on the theme is that sometimes the reasons change for wanting to abolish ICE. In this case, it seems that ICE isn’t concerned that it might be spreading the coronavirus to Somalia, where dozens of individuals (at least she knew enough not to call them citizens) are set to be deported.

First, they decided they had to let inmates out of prison to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and now Omar wants to cancel deportations to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

ICE is set to deport dozens of individuals from my district to Somalia, risking the spread of COVID. ICE’s actions will not only put these individuals at risk, but could have far-reaching consequences for Somalia. This week, I sent a letter to ICE to get answers. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) September 12, 2020

Earlier this week, you said housing is a human right… let them all stay in your house. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 12, 2020

You failed to mention why they were being deported; would you please do so. — Dave Ijames (@daveijames) September 12, 2020

They are ILLEGAL ALIENS no más is needed. — LDV (@CasaLDV) September 12, 2020

Let’s first ask: why are they being deported? Everything else is secondary and brought on by their actions — Lori (@LCRedd1) September 12, 2020

Question: Are they here illegally? There's your answer — VosBox (@VosVoice67) September 12, 2020

Somalia Population: 15.01 million

Covid-19 cases: 3,371

Covid-19 deaths: 97 Hydroxychloroquine use: Over The Counter I'd say your deportees are safer there than they are in Minnesota. TaTa — netcit (@netcit2) September 12, 2020

They use HCQ widely in Somalia, Somalia will be fine with respect to COVID. 😉 — BioBusDevGuy (@BIOBDGUY) September 12, 2020

Awesome! It’s a start! — greta (@gretathegreek) September 12, 2020

I’m good with it. Thanks for the update. — Common Sense (@commonsense1117) September 12, 2020

This is wonderful news! Thank you for sharing, I just wish it was thousands instead of dozens. — SixFuckingPercent 🙄🖕 (@JanineRosamonda) September 12, 2020

I'm so disappointed. Only dozens? — 🇺🇸TheHardTruth🇺🇸 (@CallingBSonU) September 12, 2020

They'll be fine. Just put a mask on them. — CousinPookiePopPop 🇺🇲 (@bchapman151) September 12, 2020

Show your support to these individuals by going with them. — Heather Deleon (@fatmermaidlady) September 12, 2020

If the COVID-19 outbreak is so much worse in the United States than any other country, as the Biden campaign keeps insisting, Omar should be glad they’ll be sent to a safer nation.

Related: