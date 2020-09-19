After the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the talk almost immediately turned to the question of when the SCOTUS vacancy would be filled, and who would fill it.

Democrats like Chuck Schumer and others are obviously demanding that the Republicans wait until the upcoming election is over before deciding on a new justice. But according to President Trump in North Carolina on Saturday night, he’s narrowed down his search and will move forward very soon:

Trump supporters chant "FILL THAT SEAT!" “We will uphold equal justice under the law for citizens of every race, color, religion & creed.” “I will be putting forth a nominee next week. It will be a woman.” pic.twitter.com/DGiPpgqa30 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 19, 2020

The SCOTUS nominee “will be a woman,” according to the president.

Trump: "We're going to fill the seat." Crowd chants "fill that seat!" Trump: "I love that chant… there's a lot of genius in those chants." pic.twitter.com/CLQYnXv3Cc — The Hill (@thehill) September 19, 2020

Crowd at North Carolina Trump Rally Chants: “FILL THAT SEAT! FILL THAT SEAT! FILL THAT SEAT!” President @realDonaldTrump: “That’s what we’re going to do, we’re going to fill the seat.”pic.twitter.com/Ubro2fAo3b — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 19, 2020

One thing’s for certain:

This October is going to be very entertaining. https://t.co/PM9kPy5NKD — César Reynel Aguilera (@Cesareynel) September 20, 2020

***

