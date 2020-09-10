President Trump held a campaign event — sorry, a “peaceful protest” — in Freeland, Michigan Thursday evening:

A MASSIVE peaceful protest in Michigan tonight, waiting for President Trump to join them! #MAGA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/795UgMfBV1 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 10, 2020

HUGE Michigan crowd chants "WE LOVE YOU" and "FOUR MORE YEARS" to President Trump. Michigan is Trump country! #MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ECK6Q3YiIW — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 10, 2020

“This is not the crowd of someone who comes in second place,” says President Trump speaking to a MASSIVE crowd of peaceful protesters in Michigan pic.twitter.com/kApbjSan2W — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 10, 2020

The reason the Trump team, including Kayleigh McEnany, has started referring to the president’s rallies as “peaceful protests” is because the media has a track record of zero mask or social distance shaming when covering protests in the last few months.

The Trump campaign’s Abigail Marone spotted that particular double standard from CNN’s Jim Acosta:

Hmm… @Acosta has no commentary on DC protests but complains about Michigan peaceful protests… 🤨 pic.twitter.com/VlRh81bANM — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 10, 2020

This is a not unexpected shot and chaser from CNN’s chief Resistance reporter:

Very little social distancing and not many masks inside crowded airport hangar in Michigan for Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/KcdYmFYQWR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 10, 2020

Protesters marching past the now closed newseum pic.twitter.com/2WQOjkFqAG — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 30, 2020

CNN has had on guests that like to insinuate that the virus is “woke,” so maybe Acosta’s deference for certain occasions shouldn’t be a surprise. Not that he’s biased or anything.