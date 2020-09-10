President Trump held a campaign event — sorry, a “peaceful protest” — in Freeland, Michigan Thursday evening:

The reason the Trump team, including Kayleigh McEnany, has started referring to the president’s rallies as “peaceful protests” is because the media has a track record of zero mask or social distance shaming when covering protests in the last few months.

The Trump campaign’s Abigail Marone spotted that particular double standard from CNN’s Jim Acosta:

This is a not unexpected shot and chaser from CNN’s chief Resistance reporter:

CNN has had on guests that like to insinuate that the virus is “woke,” so maybe Acosta’s deference for certain occasions shouldn’t be a surprise. Not that he’s biased or anything.

