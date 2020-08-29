Yesterday we told you about the physician CNN invited on Anderson Cooper’s show who explained why COVID-19 spread was a big concern at President Trump’s inauguration speech but not so much for the massive DC march. The Daily Caller had the video:

As @RedSteeze noted, CNN failed to mention something about the doctor:

Color us NOT shocked.

It sure sounded that way.

And nobody does it better than CNN.

