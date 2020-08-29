Yesterday we told you about the physician CNN invited on Anderson Cooper’s show who explained why COVID-19 spread was a big concern at President Trump’s inauguration speech but not so much for the massive DC march. The Daily Caller had the video:
CNN guest Dr. Rob Davidson says that social distancing isn't as big of a concern at the March on Washington as it was last night at President Trump's speech because "this is a public health crisis they are marching against. Systemic racism has taken so many lives in this country" pic.twitter.com/OlrY3yMmin
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2020
As @RedSteeze noted, CNN failed to mention something about the doctor:
CNN did not identify Rob Davidson as a former Democrat candidate for Congress. Only as “emergency room physician” who is giving selective and dangerous medical advice apparently. https://t.co/ohtgRT7DLP pic.twitter.com/pYcWdyTnrV
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 28, 2020
