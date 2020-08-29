Yesterday we told you about the physician CNN invited on Anderson Cooper’s show who explained why COVID-19 spread was a big concern at President Trump’s inauguration speech but not so much for the massive DC march. The Daily Caller had the video:

CNN guest Dr. Rob Davidson says that social distancing isn't as big of a concern at the March on Washington as it was last night at President Trump's speech because "this is a public health crisis they are marching against. Systemic racism has taken so many lives in this country" pic.twitter.com/OlrY3yMmin — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2020

As @RedSteeze noted, CNN failed to mention something about the doctor:

CNN did not identify Rob Davidson as a former Democrat candidate for Congress. Only as “emergency room physician” who is giving selective and dangerous medical advice apparently. https://t.co/ohtgRT7DLP pic.twitter.com/pYcWdyTnrV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 28, 2020

Color us NOT shocked.

Or is apparently more politician and less doctor. — HungarianFalcon (@HungarianFalcon) August 28, 2020

It sure sounded that way.

Absolutely incredible — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 28, 2020

I believe this sums up the hypocrisy regarding this whole mask, virus thing. — RJ Odor (@odor_rj) August 28, 2020

Of the two main forms of bias – slant and omission.- omission is by far the more evil of the two. — Jon Lenin (@TMalcolm74) August 28, 2020

Party of science… — Northwoods Paul (@orangeisanapple) August 28, 2020

This is exactly why no one trusts public health — Unknown To Most (@AGENT_GATTACA) August 29, 2020

Omission is the same thing as lying.#JournalismIsDead and it died through death by a thousand omissions. https://t.co/64tQguUrHr — The Doctor (@TennantRob) August 28, 2020

And nobody does it better than CNN.