When it came to media attempts at mask shaming over Trump’s rallies yesterday, The Hill perhaps experienced the biggest backfire after their accompanying photo showed everybody wearing a mask — so that take got deleted and replaced. But other mask police in the media were also on the job, and one reporter asked Kayleigh McEnany about many in the crowd being seen without masks.

The WH press secretary’s response was perfect, not that any of the gathered reporters are self-aware enough to realize why:

LOL! Here’s the video:

Trending

And that’s how you turn the tables on the media (not that they’ll care to notice).

Does anybody in the media ever ask questions like that to Democrats?

