Last night we told you about The Hill’s attempt to mask shame the latest Trump rally that took place in North Carolina yesterday. However, their accompanying photo didn’t quite match up with the narrative they were going for:

If you look closely you’ll see that almost everybody in the background was wearing a mask. So guess what has since been deleted and replaced:

This is replacing the tweet with the picture where everybody was wearing masks https://t.co/ETVe17Tzit — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 9, 2020

Take two!

Trump, supporters gathered without masks in North Carolina despite request from local GOP official https://t.co/vYOBUdqHQ3 pic.twitter.com/cD23tp97zj — The Hill (@thehill) September 9, 2020

YESTERDAY: A large crowd packed in at the #TrumpRally in Winston-Salem, NC. Few people were seen wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/AL5RztIMZ0 — The Hill (@thehill) September 9, 2020

They’ll get the mask shaming right no matter how many tries it takes — unless it involves pictures of mass protests or riots.