President Trump held a rally in North Carolina Tuesday evening, and because the state has a mask requirement in place, media outlets like The Hill saw an opportunity for some spin:

If they wanted to do some mask shaming, The Hill should have found a better accompanying picture:

Yeah, it would have been a little more compelling if the picture matched up with the headline.

Trending

No, there isn’t a question.

And if all that isn’t enough proof for the media, there’s always this assurance:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electioncoronavirusCOVID-19Donald Trump