Last night there were more protests in Rochester, New York over the death of Daniel Prude:

Yesterday we told you that the Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan was pleased to inform everybody that 93 percent of racial justice protests are peaceful, so maybe this constitutes last night’s seven percent that turns non-peaceful:

Trending

Meanwhile, the media will continue with the “mostly peaceful” cliche.

Gee, why would that be?

CNN’s law enforcement correspondent will definitely wait a little while before trying that in Rochester.

Maybe Paul Krugman will take a morning jog through Rochester and report everything’s peaceful.

The Left doesn’t seem to understand that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives matternyRochester