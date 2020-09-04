As we told you a little earlier, many are smelling a media/Dem coordinated hit job on President Trump after The Atlantic’s story dropped (and it’s already falling apart), followed quickly by an ad that aired on MSNBC. That was quickly followed by a Biden campaign event in the form of a phone call:

That call took place a little while ago, and will help give the media something to focus on other than a positive jobs report that was just released.

They’re not “leaning into” anything — the Biden campaign and The Atlantic’s story are one and the same.

Even Joe Biden doesn’t sound convinced the anonymously sourced quotes in The Atlantic’s article are true:

The Biden campaign had a statement ready fast — almost as if they knew what was about to drop.

Tags: Donald TrumpJeffrey GoldbergJoe BidenThe Atlantic