As we told you a little earlier, many are smelling a media/Dem coordinated hit job on President Trump after The Atlantic’s story dropped (and it’s already falling apart), followed quickly by an ad that aired on MSNBC. That was quickly followed by a Biden campaign event in the form of a phone call:

Biden camp will hold a "call with Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Khizr Khan, and Rep. Connor Lamb (D-PA) in reaction to the appalling revelations about Donald Trump and veterans reported in The Atlantic." Also announces endorsements from more than 190 law enforcement officials — Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) September 4, 2020

The Biden campaign is holding a press call this morning with Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Khizr Khan, and Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) “in reaction to the appalling revelations about Donald Trump and veterans” in @JeffreyGoldberg’s @TheAtlantic story. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 4, 2020

That call took place a little while ago, and will help give the media something to focus on other than a positive jobs report that was just released.

In case you were wondering about the extent to which they’d be leaning into this story… — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 4, 2020

They’re not “leaning into” anything — the Biden campaign and The Atlantic’s story are one and the same.

So basically, @JeffreyGoldberg coordinated with Biden's campaign to publish and obviously fake (and already falling apart) story. The media coordinated with Biden's campaign to have a negative story on the morning of another 1,000,000+ jobs report. https://t.co/aUa3c3Lk3h — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 4, 2020

"appalling"

"revelations" — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 4, 2020

Is anybody at this point going to vote for or against #Trump because of an insensitive comment he may or may not have made? Love him, hate him, or in between, #DonaldTrump is a known entity. We need info on #JoeBiden and why #Biden has been hiding in his basement for months! — Electile Dysfunction (@ElectileDysfx) September 4, 2020

Even Joe Biden doesn’t sound convinced the anonymously sourced quotes in The Atlantic’s article are true:

“If the revelations in today’s Atlantic article are true, then they are yet another marker of how deeply President Trump and I disagree about the role of the President of the United States,” Biden says of @JeffreyGoldberg’s new reporting on Trump’s views of the military. pic.twitter.com/7eg95hwoE0 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 4, 2020

The Biden campaign had a statement ready fast — almost as if they knew what was about to drop.