Ted Wheeler, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, has repeatedly refused any offers of assistance from President Trump when it comes to getting full control of his city back from the mob that Wheeler’s enabled. The mayor doesn’t want anything from Trump — except federal dollars:

Trump threatens to withdraw federal funds, possibly including health, education and safety net dollars Americans need to get through the pandemic and economic crisis. Again, he targets cities – including ours – with democratic Mayors, which he calls “anarchist jurisdictions.” — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) September 3, 2020

Once again, only progressive communities with democratic Mayors, which he labels “anarchist jurisdictions” – including Portland – are targeted. This is a new low, even for this president. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) September 3, 2020

He continues to believe that disenfranchising people living in this country to advance his petty grudges is an effective political strategy. The rest of us know it is dangerous, destructive, and divisive. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) September 3, 2020

Dangerous, destructive and divisive”? Has Wheeler been paying attention to the news in his own city, or has he been too busy moving?

did you tweet this while hunting for a new apartment? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 3, 2020

How’s the move going, Ted? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2020

Wheeler’s mayoral tenure has been so awful that even he’s fleeing the disastrous results? You can’t make this stuff up. And on top of it all, he’s blaming Trump.

This clown has to move out of his condo building because he won't accept help from Trump. https://t.co/5Z7TtSje79 — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) September 3, 2020

…Says a guy who just moved out of his condo because of violent anarchist rioters that he couldn't control. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 3, 2020

Look at Ted “pretend-caring” about Americans. But, night after night, for 90+ days, @tedwheeler has been on his knees kissing the dirty, hairy feet of BLM/antifa militants, who are intruding on and destroying American lives and livelihoods. Then he begs them for more. https://t.co/j49teXQYSE — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) September 3, 2020

Ahhhh that’s just too bad! why do United States taxpayers have to pay for your stinking City that you’re letting go to hell https://t.co/zIQJErzHZg — Michael Hardoin (@michael_hardoin) September 3, 2020

DO YOUR JOB! Oh, why did you move again? Exactly. Stfu https://t.co/NKA1SXHfst — NM (@NSC331) September 3, 2020

End the riots, arrest & press charges against rioters & you get fed funding back. You are only being asked to do the bare minimum, maintain order. https://t.co/groICMnFwf — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) September 3, 2020

And Wheeler refuses to do even that.

I’m just here for the ratio pic.twitter.com/hcCzME3CLT — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) September 3, 2020

I believe @tedwheeler wins to award for the most ratio’ed tweet of all time – congrats, Mayor Ted! https://t.co/vVWYFyIj8R — Life of Gratitude ✝️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦👩🏻‍🔬📝🇺🇸🍷 (@4homeandwork) September 3, 2020

At least he’s got that going for him.