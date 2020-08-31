As we told you earlier, the Democrat ticket has suddenly shifted into full reverse after weeks of saying nothing about rioting and violence in American cities. Today brought with it this condemnation from Kamala Harris (and Joe Biden has released a similar statement):

That from the same Democrats who promoted a bail fund that in part assisted in getting people arrested for violent acts released from jail? Just perfect.

And Americans are seeing right through the BS. Check out this graph from Real Clear Politics on the election betting odds. The shifts certainly correlate to certain events:

null

Trending

Keep it up, DNC, you’re doing great. *Eye roll*

Without a doubt.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDonald TrumpJoe BidenReal Clear Politics