Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw shared some thoughts about the Democrat strategy as the November election gets closer:

The tacit acceptance (and sometimes encouragement) of mob violence & political intimidation by elected Democrats should, by itself, be a disqualifying factor in the November election. They are attempting to hold America hostage by creating chaos unless you give them power. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 29, 2020

For many, Rep. Crenshaw hit the nail on the head:

This perfectly states what's going on here, folks. https://t.co/7DOfGCmLxO — Cyndi West (@CyndiWest_Bird) August 29, 2020

This pretty much explains everything you're seeing on the news. https://t.co/xsujgLSt7L — Christian (@CMysliwiec) August 29, 2020

However, the blowback from the Left started almost immediately. This is just a sampling:

The people in Rep. Dan Crenshaw's #TX2 district are out of work, out of food, and out of hope. He has failed to serve his constituents in a #pandemic and instead has become a full-time propagandist for #TrumpViolence. https://t.co/c5L0u6GwY3 — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) August 29, 2020

Trump created the chaos. https://t.co/x1WusMLBMa — TRUMP is a TRAITOR (@ckkoch3) August 29, 2020

This is some grade A gaslighting right here. — jennifer holton (@jenniferholton7) August 29, 2020

Are you serious? The only one attempting to hold our wonderful country hostage is Trump! A blatantly corrupt POTUS! You know it, we all know it. https://t.co/g0NCw1HyDv — Jim Barry (@BarryCastle) August 29, 2020

.@DanCrenshawTX, no one is encouraging or accepting "mob violence" except, well, YOU. You're exploiting singular events within a larger context so you can stoke fear among your fellow @GOP @realDonaldTrump misfits. https://t.co/d3OrdYuYpl — Dave Horn (@DaveHorn_CA) August 29, 2020

***

Related:

‘Heartbreaking thread’ of photos from reporter’s walk through Kenosha doesn’t align with Joe Biden slamming Trump for sending federal agents to ‘peaceful protests’