Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw shared some thoughts about the Democrat strategy as the November election gets closer:

For many, Rep. Crenshaw hit the nail on the head:

Trending

However, the blowback from the Left started almost immediately. This is just a sampling:

***

Related:

‘Heartbreaking thread’ of photos from reporter’s walk through Kenosha doesn’t align with Joe Biden slamming Trump for sending federal agents to ‘peaceful protests’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDan CrenshawDemocratsDonald Trump