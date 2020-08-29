Earlier this week the Wisconsin DOJ confirmed that Jacob Blake was armed with a knife when he was shot by a police officer, and now there’s more information coming out about events leading up to the shooting:

This is why Jacob Blake had a warrant out for his arrest https://t.co/DWpf8vlpe8 via @nypost — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 29, 2020

According to the Kenosha police union and media that have seen dispatch records, Blake was wanted after having been accused of felony sexual assault and domestic abuse:

This is why Jacob Blake had a warrant out for his arrest. https://t.co/PHpOnKJsfl pic.twitter.com/oEstNBU1yD — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) August 29, 2020

The criminal complaint that led to cops being summoned against Jacob Blake has been released. https://t.co/tIjsw3M5z4 pic.twitter.com/KjjqiXEo1o — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 29, 2020

We can’t be sure, but the mainstream media likely won’t be in a rush to share that information.

Kinda changes the narrative. He was violating a restraining order. — RBe (@RBPundit) August 29, 2020

Won’t change the narrative one bit. https://t.co/kDAxURqlcs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 29, 2020

Can't wait for the SJW feminists to come to the defense of the police. pic.twitter.com/Caj8mPt43K — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) August 29, 2020

so many quotable lines that would look good on a black t-shirt in white text being worn by NBA players — Matt (@msw141) August 29, 2020

The moment when BLM and #Metoo intersect….. Black Lives Matter unless you are a woman. pic.twitter.com/4GYrwexbrQ — DedA (@novasinfonian) August 29, 2020

A final piece of information from the Daily Mail: