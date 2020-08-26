The Jacob Blake case continues to become more complicated as the Wisconsin Department of Justice has confirmed that Blake was armed with a knife when he was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer.

Julie Bosman left this one out:

So the story that police were called because Blake was trying to break up a fight has been debunked.

And now Blake himself has confessed to having a knife on him. It was a good enough reason to burn down at least one city.

It wouldn’t have mattered. The video is all that matters.

