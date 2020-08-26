The Jacob Blake case continues to become more complicated as the Wisconsin Department of Justice has confirmed that Blake was armed with a knife when he was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer.

NEW from #Kenosha: the The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, which is investigating the shooting of Jacob Blake, is offering an initial account of what happened on Sunday. 1/ — Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) August 26, 2020

According to DOJ: Kenosha Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of 40th Street after a female caller reported that her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises. 2/ — Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) August 26, 2020

During the incident, officers attempted to arrest Jacob S. Blake, age 29. Law enforcement deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr. Blake, however the taser was not successful in stopping Mr. Blake. 3/ — Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) August 26, 2020

Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr. Blake’s shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon 7 times. 4/ — Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) August 26, 2020

During the investigation following the initial incident, Mr. Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession. DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons. 5/ — Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) August 26, 2020

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a prosecutor following a complete and thorough investigation. end/ — Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) August 26, 2020

Julie Bosman left this one out:

Officers were yelling for Blake to "drop the knife" as they followed him around the car. He then opened the door and lunged for something as the officer grabbed the back of his shirt and fired. Blake was either lunging for the knife on the floorboard or it fell from his hand. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 26, 2020

So the story that police were called because Blake was trying to break up a fight has been debunked.

BREAKING: the media narrative is already falling apart. Jacob Blake was not "breaking up a fight" (I told you from the start that was BS). A woman called 911 to report that he was at her house and shouldn't be. He stole her keys. Cops responding were aware of his warrants. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 26, 2020

And now Blake himself has confessed to having a knife on him. It was a good enough reason to burn down at least one city.

So most of the initial reporting on the Blake incident, that led to mass riots and multiple shootings, was a mistake. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2020

It wouldn’t have mattered. The video is all that matters.

Not sure it still justified the shooting but it's certainly a condemnation on how information circulates. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2020

Per the New York Times, Blake had a knife in his possession and the cops were summoned by a female who obviously felt threatened by him. Watch how narratives happen in real-time. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2020

For three days, many media outlets — including photo wire services — reported, without confirmation, that Jacob Blake was “unarmed.” Think of the consequences. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 27, 2020

Nice timing for the Bucks and Brewers to be boycotting.. — Jay Swartz (@SwartzJay) August 26, 2020

They've already convicted the officer, so it wouldn't matter to them anyway. Facts don't matter to them. — #ProudToBeAnAmerican (@roblefeber) August 26, 2020

Lots of assumptions made, many rushed to judgement. It’s become the norm so I’m not surprised just continually disappointed. Let’s see how many correct the record — Miles (@gmiles80) August 26, 2020

