As we told you Monday, former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake (a self-described conservative) surprised pretty much nobody when he endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Biden, from an undisclosed location somewhere in his basement, expressed his appreciation:

This moment is bigger than any one political party. We've got to come together as Americans to save our democracy and restore the soul of our nation. Thank you, Senator @JeffFlake. https://t.co/3cAnE1yf0J — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 24, 2020

Flake was on Fox News Monday night with Martha MacCallum and was asked repeatedly to reconcile what he claims is his conservative political beliefs with what Joe Biden has shown himself to be and with who he is now aligned. The result was plenty of squirming and deflecting from Flake:

Basically it sounds like Flake wanted a seat at the progressive “cool kids table” but can’t explain exactly why he was in a rush to be there.

Dear God – Martha MacCallum is making Jeff Flake stutter. What a loser. — Dawn Westerberg 🇺🇸 (@DWesterberg) August 24, 2020

MacCallum did a great job with Flake.

She–very respectfully–pointed out that he doesn't agree with a single damn thing in the Dem platform. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) August 25, 2020

Jeff flake just got his a** handed to him by Martha maccallum — richard fritsch (@wolvereneme) August 24, 2020

Little spineless Jeff Flake just got shredded by @marthamaccallum – I take back what I said, good work Martha. — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) August 24, 2020

Dan Bongino gets the last word: