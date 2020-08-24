As we told you Monday, former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake (a self-described conservative) surprised pretty much nobody when he endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Biden, from an undisclosed location somewhere in his basement, expressed his appreciation:

Flake was on Fox News Monday night with Martha MacCallum and was asked repeatedly to reconcile what he claims is his conservative political beliefs with what Joe Biden has shown himself to be and with who he is now aligned. The result was plenty of squirming and deflecting from Flake:

Basically it sounds like Flake wanted a seat at the progressive “cool kids table” but can’t explain exactly why he was in a rush to be there.

Dan Bongino gets the last word:

