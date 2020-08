Former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona has to many today again proven why he’s a former Republican senator:

Here’s who I’ll be supporting for President, and why. https://t.co/4hdz7Y7VLw

You’ve probably already guessed who Flake’s backing. This is from his endorsement:

We need a president who prefers teamwork to tribalism. We need a president who summons our better angels, not a president who appeals to our baser instincts. That’s why we need Joe Biden.

The candidate who warned that the 2012 Republican candidate would “put y’all back in chains” and lectured that “you ain’t black” if you’re African American and don’t vote Democrat “summons our better angels”?

Exactly how many people will be swayed by Flake’s unsurprising endorsement?

Who is this guy? https://t.co/aqXCFYL1lU — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 24, 2020

GOP Sen. David Perdue summed up Flake the best back in January:

LOL.

Jeff Flake supports taxpayer funded late term abortion. https://t.co/NKuIS7Olo3 — Orlando Maltravers (@RobertKYarbro) August 24, 2020

It doesn’t get any more “conservative” than that! *Eye roll*

Put that on a bumper sticker!