Did you think that the U.S. Postal Service was the model of efficiency both fiscally and functionally before Donald Trump was elected president? Neither did we, but the Democrat attempts to claim Trump is using the USPS to somehow sabotage mail-in votes are obviously resonating with some on the Left. This was the scene outside the residence of the Postmaster-General this morning:

Scenes like that are fueled by Democrats sharing unhinged conspiracy theories such as the one that mailboxes were being removed in Portland so people can’t send ballots (in reality they were being replaced by new mailboxes).

