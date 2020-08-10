On Sunday night we told you about Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean having been invited to testify at a state hearing about Gov. Cuomo’s nursing home policies — until she was uninvited. Dean called it “political theater.”

But now Dean’s found out more specifics about why the New York Democrats were so nervous about her potential testimony, and it’s not incredibly surprising:

Dean was tipped off in part by New York State Senate Republican Tom O’Meara:

It’s truly a framable moment, in a maddening way:

It also won’t surprise anybody to know that Gov. Cuomo says an independent investigation into the state’s nursing home policies on COVID-19 isn’t necessary.

