Back in May, the Atilis Gym in New Jersey gave Gov. Murphy and his lockdown orders a big middle finger and remained open.

By the time late July rolled around, it had come to this:

Yesterday, Gov. Phil Murphy issued another warning for those who ignore his edicts:

Murphy won’t like this, because this morning the owners of the gym re-opened after breaking into their own business:

Here are a couple of videos:

Maybe if the owners called it an anti-police protest the governor would look the other way.

A Michigan barber who stayed open in defiance of Gov. Whitmer’s orders recently won a similar case.

