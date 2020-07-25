As we told you earlier, Sen. Ted Cruz said that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has “abandoned his oath” by siding with the four liberals on the Court yet again. The SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reject a Nevada church’s plea to suspend the state’s public health order limiting attendance at services:

NEW: #SCOTUS won't halt Nevada's ban on more than 50 people in places of worship. Justices Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh dissent. (19A1070) — Kimberly Robinson (@KimberlyRobinsn) July 24, 2020

The basic dispute revolved around this:

Nevada has placed a 50-person cap on all places of worship, no matter the capacity of the building, as a part of the state’s coronavirus restrictions. But casinos, along with other businesses such as restaurants and movie theaters, may permit up to 50 percent capacity, allowing casinos to grant access to hundreds of patrons at a time.

Roberts is getting plenty of attention for how he sided, but so is Justice Neil Gorsuch’s dissent. Gorsuch does a nice job here of putting into words what so many have been thinking these past few months:

“There is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Cavalry Chapel.” And yet John Roberts disagreed.

