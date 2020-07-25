The Supreme Court rejected a Nevada church’s challenge to the state’s order limiting attendance because of the pandemic in a 5-4 decision with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the liberals on the court:

This case is similar to an earlier one in California which went down the same way. From the WSJ:

Although the majority didn’t elaborate on Friday’s order, in May Chief Justice Roberts filed an opinion explaining why he voted to uphold Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order capping attendance at indoor church services.

“The precise question of when restrictions on particular social activities should be lifted during the pandemic is a dynamic and fact-intensive matter subject to reasonable disagreement,” he wrote then, adding that the Constitution principally assigns such judgments “to the politically accountable officials of the States.”

Justice Neil Gorsuch’s dissent, however is 🔥🔥🔥:

In other words, “poker over prayer”:

Mark Levin called the ruling “another John Roberts disgrace”:

Sen. Tom Cotton asked, “what happened?” to the judge from his confirmation hearing:

And:

Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted that Justice Roberts “has abandoned his oath”:

So, protests are protected but going to church isn’t? Nothing makes sense:

***

