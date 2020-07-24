The nightly rioting, vandalism and arson in downtown Portland, Oregon has been going on for almost two months, but the city’s mayor is blaming federal agents and officers, who only arrived days ago:

Andy Ngo shared a couple photos of what Mayor Wheeler is essentially blaming on federal agents:

Wow. Just for additional irony, we’re guessing the people who did that happen to be some of the same ones who constantly lecture everybody about the environment.

Trending

The media and Portland’s mayor have their scapegoats though:

“Mostly peaceful” – Media narrative.

Some disappointed parents, very likely.

***

Related:

Andy Ngo adds some much-needed context to Portland mayor’s tweets about another ‘powerful’ night in his city

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andy NgoDonald TrumpportlandriotingTed Wheeler