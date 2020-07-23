A couple days ago, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s message to President Trump was loud and clear:

Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 21, 2020

But things have happened between Tuesday and now:

Trump, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot agree to deployment of federal agents https://t.co/B7NJrqCRtg pic.twitter.com/xM5HAhMUce — New York Post (@nypost) July 23, 2020

That didn’t take long.

Chicago Mayor 2 days ago: “Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago” Sure changed her tune quick! https://t.co/lhkPWYjCTM — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 23, 2020

Yes she did.

Funny things happen when you (probably) threaten to withhold federal funding — Anarchivore (@arnarchivore) July 23, 2020

I would bet that @chicagosmayor heard the feedback from residents of those areas that were ecstatic that someone was finally taking action. — Koz (@HHI_Golf_Guy) July 23, 2020

This is almost too good not to pile onto @chicagosmayor; however, I’m just happy that there’s an agreement and that the feds will be utilized in a helpful manner. I really hope things get better in Chicago. — Chief Justice Robert’s Gavel (@ChiefGavel) July 23, 2020

Really want to dunk on Lightfoot after such awful mismanagement of her city, but really I'm just glad Chicago PD will get some help stopping all these terrible murders. https://t.co/Ykg6AgPHqA — John Noonan (@noonanjo) July 23, 2020

Maybe Lightfoot’s Census Cowboy can also assist in some way.

