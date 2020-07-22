The Biden campaign seems to have settled on a strategy of hoping nobody remembers anything that happened before January 20th of 2017. Joe Biden made that clear during his MSNBC interview with Joy Reid:

Does Biden remember who the president and VP were for eight years before Trump entered office?

We’re old enough to remember not all that long ago when Obama, Biden and the Dems were mocking concerns about Russia being a “geopolitical foe” of the U.S., as Mitt Romney said in 2012.

And remember the “reset button” stunt?

Even Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 running mate, has admitted the Obama administration failed to punish or deter Russia for attempted interference but that did happen after Obama/Biden left office.

