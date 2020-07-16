Too often the mainstream media will report about Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election and try to make it an issue about Trump, all while glossing over or forgetting altogether who was actually in the White House at the time.

Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine, who was of course Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016, spelled out when something was actually done about attempts to interfere, and it wasn’t when Obama was in office:

And even more fascinating to hear Kaine admit when somebody did do something about it:

Well, there it is.

Tags: 2016 electionBarack ObamaDonald TrumpRussiasen. tim kaine