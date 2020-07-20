On Monday, Democrat nominee Joe Biden was on Joy Reid’s show on MSNBC, and he kicked it off with a couple of interesting moments:

But Joe also tried to keep it real, such as describing how he’s vetting possible running mates:

Well that certainly narrows it down (Elizabeth Warren still has her fingers crossed).

Biden’s sure to only do interviews with Dem-friendly journos for quite a while. Lucky for him there are plenty to choose from.

