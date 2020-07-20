Fox News’ Chris Wallace has gotten some compliments from media colleagues for his interview with President Trump (including praise from Dan Rather). That could come to an end soon, however, because Wallace took note today of who was willing to answer his questions, and who hasn’t yet done so:

Chris Wallace: The fact is that Trump has answered questions while Biden hasn't "come out from the basement." pic.twitter.com/mwzqM4nTc2 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 20, 2020

Somebody send an emergency message to the Biden campaign to lock down Joe’s basement! Also Wallace could be about to fall out of favor:

This is where the media praise for Wallace stops. https://t.co/Xaw29hpUuf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2020

An out of nowhere, Chris Wallace is no longer beloved by Democrats. Queue "Faux News" talking points. https://t.co/hOLuVWJgVA — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) July 20, 2020

Instead of Chris Wallace, Biden will instead be taking some tough questions from… Joy Reid?

Are you saying Joy Reid won’t be asking “hard hitting” questions tonight? I was so ready. 😂 https://t.co/BJfHXm9uLB https://t.co/FHqCLC1oQ3 — Beth Oetker Butler (@boetker) July 20, 2020

Softballs incoming!