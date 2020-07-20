Fox News’ Chris Wallace has gotten some compliments from media colleagues for his interview with President Trump (including praise from Dan Rather). That could come to an end soon, however, because Wallace took note today of who was willing to answer his questions, and who hasn’t yet done so:

Somebody send an emergency message to the Biden campaign to lock down Joe’s basement! Also Wallace could be about to fall out of favor:

Instead of Chris Wallace, Biden will instead be taking some tough questions from… Joy Reid?

Softballs incoming!

