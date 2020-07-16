As we told you on Thursday, the Washington Post (not to mention CNN’s Jim Acosta) decided to snip just one portion of the White House press secretary’s comment about Trump’s desire to open schools in the fall to try and make it all anti-science. McEnany called it a “case study in media bias”:

Even CNN’s Jake Tapper was letting the hack media (including their own Jim Acosta) that McEnany’s comments were being taken out of context.

But “science” being what it is, super-scientist Bill Nye decided to go with a screen grab from those totally objective journos from MSNBC in order to slam McEnany/Trump for not “believing in science”:

Here’s a short version of the truth:

Bingo.

“Bill Nye the ‘promoting Democrat talking points guy'” would be a far more accurate description.

Tags: Bill NyecoronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpKayleigh McEnanyschools