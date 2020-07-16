As we told you on Thursday, the Washington Post (not to mention CNN’s Jim Acosta) decided to snip just one portion of the White House press secretary’s comment about Trump’s desire to open schools in the fall to try and make it all anti-science. McEnany called it a “case study in media bias”:

Case Study in Media Bias: I said: “The science is very clear on this…the science is on our side here. We encourage our localities & states to just simply follow the science. Open our schools.” But leave it to the media to deceptively suggest I was making the opposite point! https://t.co/vlxk3zRsgh — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) July 16, 2020

Even CNN’s Jake Tapper was letting the hack media (including their own Jim Acosta) that McEnany’s comments were being taken out of context.

But “science” being what it is, super-scientist Bill Nye decided to go with a screen grab from those totally objective journos from MSNBC in order to slam McEnany/Trump for not “believing in science”:

White House says, science should not stand in the way of reopening schools? I guess it’s good to have it spelled out. The administration is generally not in favor of science. Might surprise a few of us. My O My… science out of the way?? pic.twitter.com/JzghxaQCZg — Bill Nye (@BillNye) July 16, 2020

Here’s a short version of the truth:

You’re a hack. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) July 17, 2020

Bingo.

Bill Nye the Propagandist Guy… 🤔 — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) July 17, 2020

@BillNye is many things…but "science guy" isn't one of them. — Wooferville 🐶❤️ (@LizzerMack) July 17, 2020

“Bill Nye the ‘promoting Democrat talking points guy'” would be a far more accurate description.