During an address yesterday in the White House Rose Garden, the gathered media were given a chance to work on their suntans:

We told you yesterday that CNN’s chief Resistance reporter Jim Acosta said that Trump “soiled the WH Rose Garden” with what he said. Up next is NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell:

We often point out that the media hibernated through the Obama years, and that becomes more apparent with each passing day.

And remember Obama’s 2009 White House Rose Garden stunt to pitch Obamacare? Good times.

Dan Bongino also has thoughts on Mitchell’s tweet:

‘Nuff said.

