New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has gotten praise from some in the media — including his brother on CNN — for his response to the coronavirus outbreak in his state. However, others, such as Fox News’ Janice Dean, have slammed the governor’s disastrous nursing home policy which contributed to thousands of deaths (though the Cuomo administration investigated themselves and found the policy wasn’t a “significant factor” in the deaths).

Cuomo will no doubt be touting a new poll about his job performance during the pandemic:

Cuomo's job approval rating hits all-time high of 60% in new Marist poll. 72% approve of his handling of the coronavirus.https://t.co/J7yskITLuh — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 10, 2020

Believe it or not, that poll result isn’t flying with everybody:

Not buying it. — PM Rushmore (@PmRushmore) July 10, 2020

I don’t believe this for one second — Janice 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Jbiv18) July 10, 2020

Is that massive poll skepticism we’re sensing? Yes it is.

I would bet they didn’t poll @JaniceDean ‘s family! — Dianne Dibs-Caezza (@LadyDi101) July 10, 2020

Highly unlikely.

Truly astonishing. 32,343 deaths in New York State. 1,663 deaths per million population, Second-highest in country, after New Jersey. (Comparison: California 174; Florida 187; Texas 105.) Documented mismanagement; awful results. https://t.co/HuBVDGbAJU — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 10, 2020

But yeah, great job, governor! *Eye roll*

That thing where you can be objectively incompetent and kill thousands but, the daily media fellating keeps your approval ratings sky high. https://t.co/A6pN3GdbDN — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 10, 2020

Cynical reminder that if you say something loudly enough and often enough—and, I guess, if your politics etc are amenable enough to sections of the media—that thing can magically become true https://t.co/EvtGqII25I — Armin Rosen (@ArminRosen) July 10, 2020

Right 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Dr. JK – Trumplikan (@CASuperrunner) July 10, 2020

New Yorkers must have really hated their old people. — Donald (@cpm_rulz) July 10, 2020

They must have not polled nursing homes. https://t.co/PEPKwgDh69 — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) July 10, 2020

Just more proof these polls are complete BS! https://t.co/au2mR6AAHz — Bruce Hall (@brucehallsports) July 10, 2020

Well at least 6,000 seniors weren't available to be polled so this is entirely possible given the change in demographics and New York's general insanity. https://t.co/GBN0uF20OC — John Wilson (@jdwilson909) July 10, 2020

Legit thought this said Marxist poll — Clayton C-Bass (@claytonashcraft) July 10, 2020

Cuomo's job approval rating hits all-time high of 60% in new Marist poll. 72% approve of his handling of the coronavirus. this has got to be the first time dead people didn't vote in new york — Look, Fat, go vote for someone else (@jer2911tx) July 10, 2020

Some New Yorkers who might disagree could not be reached for comment…. https://t.co/r4AL28Y6wA — Rob (@RobWaterson) July 10, 2020

He's getting a lot of goodwill from all of the people collecting early inheritances. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) July 10, 2020

6,000 seniors not available for comment. — Mike Bravo (@mikebravodude) July 10, 2020