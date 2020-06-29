As we told you earlier, many media reports were in no hurry to add all the context to a story about a St. Louis couple defending their home after protesters went through a gate leading to private property:

Dana Loesch provided reality checks for those who didn’t like that “unprovoked display of lethal force” using “weapons of war”:

Oh, and one more wake-up call for the Left:

In other words, be careful what you ask for, lefties!

