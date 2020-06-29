As we told you earlier, many media reports were in no hurry to add all the context to a story about a St. Louis couple defending their home after protesters went through a gate leading to private property:

Media headlines seem to be leaving out some context about armed St. Louis couple guarding their home as ‘peaceful protesters’ were ‘passing by’ https://t.co/ndvcigvhEy — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 29, 2020

Dana Loesch provided reality checks for those who didn’t like that “unprovoked display of lethal force” using “weapons of war”:

Neither of these firearms are “weapons of war” and protestors broke through a gated community and in some video are clearly seen approaching the house beyond the sidewalk, which is absolutely regarded as threatening behavior. https://t.co/ev4VkKUnTR — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 29, 2020

You mean video of a couple who felt threatened by a mob that broke through a private fence and trespassed into a private redsidential area mere 15 minutes from where other people were publicly beaten over a statue and up Kingshighway from where David Dorn was murdered by rioters. https://t.co/iFRnkWjZB5 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 29, 2020

Oh, and one more wake-up call for the Left:

Hey, you guys wanted to “dEFunD thE pOLiCE!” Did you not at one moment pause to think about what that might look like? https://t.co/FlYCsYAZvf — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 29, 2020

In other words, be careful what you ask for, lefties!

You don’t need guns, just call the police. Defund the Police! Yep, same people 🤦‍♀️#BackTheBlue#DefundThePolice — Momx4 (@Momx4x6) June 29, 2020

I guess they just thought people would just sit back and say, oh well, we have no right to protection of any kind anymore. Surprise! They just didn't think this one through, did they? — Dixie Pearl (@imakedoyall) June 29, 2020

Looks like they successfully defended themselves and their home. See, #2A works. — St. Chad of Merica (@StChadOfMerica) June 29, 2020