It sounds as if Dr. Fauci has had just about enough of the doubters and skeptics who don’t automatically believe the group of people that we’ll collectively refer to as “the experts”:

Dr. Fauci: “One of the problems we face in the United States is that unfortunately, there is a combination of an anti-science bias that people are for reasons that sometimes are, you know, inconceivable and not understandable they just don't believe science” — David P Gelles (@gelles) June 18, 2020

If you’ve been paying attention to what’s been admitted to these past few days, you might be among those doing huge eye rolls right now:

Man, this is rich coming days after admitting he lied. Get bent. https://t.co/KS9U6x5E7y — BT (@back_ttys) June 18, 2020

No, we just don't believe Fauci anymore. Given that he admitted to lying about masks, can you blame us? https://t.co/sWW3ZzRzz9 — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) June 18, 2020

He repeatedly and mendaciously lies–masks don't work, two weeks to slow the spread, etc–and he dares to blame US for it!?! https://t.co/trLI9d2Als — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) June 18, 2020

or maybe they’re not “anti-science” so much as they simply don't trust the experts who lied to them about things such as whether it is important to wear a mask during a viral pandemic. https://t.co/qsBV2g3IiR — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 18, 2020

Yes, this could have something to do with the skepticism:

Dr. Fauci admits public health officials misled the public about the effectiveness of masks. pic.twitter.com/0qdNfy2lde — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 17, 2020

Dr. Fauci Made the Coronavirus Pandemic Worse by Lying About Masks https://t.co/yK5K0Uwqc7 via @gizmodo — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 17, 2020

Couple that with any number of one-eighties that have been done by “the experts” and people would be naive to not be skeptical.

Not long ago, scientists told me not to wear a mask. I believe science. I don't necessarily trust human beings to be honest and/or competent about it. https://t.co/846Bv1IP64 — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 18, 2020

Dr. Fauci should be told that we are not anti-science, and spent most of February scooping up N95s wherever we could find them.

Fauci further needs to understand that his lying to us about masks was no different than China lying to the world about transmission. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 18, 2020

Remind me, how many public health officials said mass protests are safe? https://t.co/RtNmsaenTW — Matt Smith (@MattSmithCFB) June 18, 2020

Everybody knows the virus is woke, because SCIENCE.