Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, admitted today that “public health officials misled the public about the effectiveness of masks” because they were worried about shortages for health professionals:

Dr. Fauci admits public health officials misled the public about the effectiveness of masks. pic.twitter.com/0qdNfy2lde — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 17, 2020

So, will they all be fired? They could have told people the truth and everyone would have worn bandanas or some other homemade mask. This should be a big deal:

Some states' requirements that face masks be worn in public may have led to hundreds of thousands of fewer coronavirus cases than there would have been without the mandates, according to a new study.https://t.co/EqhJBZxo8H — Axios (@axios) June 17, 2020

Gizmodo writes that his lying made the pandemic worse:

Dr. Fauci Made the Coronavirus Pandemic Worse by Lying About Masks https://t.co/yK5K0Uwqc7 via @gizmodo — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 17, 2020

So, what else is he lying about for our own good? We didn’t hear any major criticisms after two-plus weeks of protests and looting:

Fauci underscores concerns about coronavirus spread. https://t.co/lnKQ4H9vdi

It’s too late. If it were really a big deal, he should have loudly and repeatedly spoken out last week. I will never take him seriously again. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 10, 2020

Mass protests are OK, but baseball isn’t?

Dr. Anthony Fauci believes MLB would be wise to end a potential 2020 season in September before the coronavirus risk rises with the cold in October. https://t.co/SE2asu8TwT — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 17, 2020

And football is OK this fall, but baseball isn’t?

Here is something I don't quite understand. If Dr. Fauci is saying that MLB should try to avoid playing in late October and November, why would he be okay with the NFL being played into December? What's different? https://t.co/KYie6JR4tX — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 17, 2020

He really is all over the place even if Dems won’t admit it.

***