Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, admitted today that “public health officials misled the public about the effectiveness of masks” because they were worried about shortages for health professionals:

So, will they all be fired? They could have told people the truth and everyone would have worn bandanas or some other homemade mask. This should be a big deal:

Gizmodo writes that his lying made the pandemic worse:

So, what else is he lying about for our own good? We didn’t hear any major criticisms after two-plus weeks of protests and looting:

Mass protests are OK, but baseball isn’t?

And football is OK this fall, but baseball isn’t?

He really is all over the place even if Dems won’t admit it.

***

