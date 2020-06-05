So much has happened in the past couple weeks. Joe Biden made his infamous “you ain’t black” comments on a radio show, there have been riots and protests that have caused some on the left to say the police should be defunded, and so much more. With that in mind, Rasmussen has come out with a polling number that’s quite interesting:

Big if true!

Trending

Of course, this story wouldn’t be complete without applying the “Biden standard”:

And to be sure, there were many replies from those who believe the Rasmussen number is way too high or were just flat-out laughing it off. The Rasmussen Twitter account was apparently addressing some of those people with this:

Ouch!

***

