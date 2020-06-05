With the November elections just around the corner, Shaun King has had an epiphany about the reasons Democrats are saying people should vote for them:
STOP generically telling us to VOTE in response to all of the police brutality we have right now.
Yes we should vote. But we have to be VERY specific.
Democrats, from top to bottom, are running the cities with the worst police brutality in America right now.
We voted for them.
— Shaun King (@shaunking) June 5, 2020
Uh oh, Dems, the dots are getting connected!
First Matt Yglesias admits that the curtailing of free speech has crept out of college campuses and into the real world, now Shaun King is admitting that police brutality and Democrat governments go hand-in-hand.
WTF happened to this timeline? pic.twitter.com/SEDvBYOcEM
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 5, 2020
Did I really just agree with this guy …. what is 2020 coming to https://t.co/GCLf1h3b3o
— cody 🌵 (@ritchydoesit) June 5, 2020
D d d did hell freeze over? https://t.co/HE15rBPg30
— Jordan Turner (@itsjturner34) June 5, 2020
I look forward to the pleading apology he will have to make to the woke mob. https://t.co/TVQbfodWEz
— Johnny Utah (@JohnnyU2019) June 5, 2020
We wouldn’t discount the possibility.