Last night, President Trump walked to St. Johns Church near the White House that an arsonist or arsonists set fire to the previous night. Trump held up a Bible during his brief visit which was followed immediately by media attempts to gin up as much outrage as possible.

Presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is now predictably more outraged by Trump’s visit to the church than the attempt to burn it down:

We look forward to Biden offering his biblical teachings the next time he’s speaking in support of Planned Parenthood.

In any case, Joe said the time has come to deal with something:

Does Joe Biden remember that he’s the same Joe Biden who was VP for eight years and in Congress for decades before that?

And now the candidate who warned that Republicans are “gonna put y’all back in chains” and said “you ain’t black” if you don’t vote for Dems is going to fix the racial divide. Excuse us while we roll our eyes.

It makes you wonder…

Maybe a reporter will ask Biden that question, but we won’t hold our breath waiting for it.

