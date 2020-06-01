To be honest, we’re still trying to catch up on the Dem/media narrative on those seen in U.S. cities looting and destroying property. Over the weekend the spin was that the people doing the destruction were “white supremacists” or maybe Russia-funded professional agitators of some sort. Then, some Joe Biden campaign staffers started raising money for bail intended for people arrested on charges related to laws that were broken while protesting. Some Hollywood celebs have also donated to a fund that will supposedly go toward bail money. As a result of all that, we’re guessing the “white supremacist” narrative has been put on indefinite hold, especially now that Kamala Harris has gotten in on the “raise bail money” push (that will also no doubt benefit her and the Dems):

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Gee, the people who have lost property to all the looting and destruction must feel so relieved.

Dems could be asking for funds to rebuild businesses destroyed. Instead, they are asking for funds to bail out the people who set the fires. https://t.co/jULAKzTlhl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 1, 2020

Harris and the Dems have their priorities.

Never let a crisis go to waste.

Remember: ActBlue takes a cut of these donations and gives them to candidates. This is a campaign fundraiser. https://t.co/dVi35DbNbs — Wesley Kushner (@WesleyKushner) June 1, 2020

You are a useless pos. How bout raising $ for folks like this?👇🏻 Dhttps://twitter.com/parscale/status/1267505664248754178?s=21ems don’t care about you. #WalkAwayFromDemocratsForever https://t.co/LXiFKqQAmF — Who is John Galt? ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@interestedmaga) June 1, 2020

OOOF Not a good look raising funds to bail out rioters. https://t.co/Z3QwrsIzHy — RBe (@RBPundit) June 1, 2020

Rioters were arrested, the ones burning down the businesses, assaulting people, and destroying private property. So you’ll help the arsonists but not the businesses like Scores Sports Bar? https://t.co/yni5mb2tRY https://t.co/shHlCJHQ57 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 1, 2020

.@KamalaHarris wants you to help bail out terrorists who did this to Minneapolis. You’re trash! pic.twitter.com/gz6TKcyZRq — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) June 1, 2020

Maybe some intrepid reporter can ask Harris about the turn of events: