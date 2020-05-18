As we told you Monday, President Trump said that he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine for preventative reasons for about two weeks:

‘I think it’s good’: Donald Trump says he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine for ‘a couple of weeks’ now https://t.co/xiK449z621 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 18, 2020

On CNN with Anderson Cooper, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who often says people should “trust the doctors,” played a doctor herself with this attempt to zing Trump:

Speaker Pelosi tells @AC360 it’s not a good idea for President Trump to be taking hydroxychloroquine because of his age and the fact that he’s “morbidly obese” — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 19, 2020

Speaker Pelosi says that President @realDonaldTrump should not take Hydroxychloroquine because he is "morbidly obese." pic.twitter.com/2a1XDw1Gvg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 19, 2020

Speaker Pelosi just called President Trump “morbidly obese” on CNN. pic.twitter.com/99o1E6sL5R — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 19, 2020

Pelosi’s attempts to be awarded more crowns from the Dem base will never stop.

Dr. Pelosi now speaking out. Why are our politicians all uniformly such morons? https://t.co/D0LN1M0Txf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 19, 2020

Thanks doctor Nancy https://t.co/DONFmPjdpp — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 19, 2020

So fat shaming is good again? — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 19, 2020

Time again to play “what if…”:

Can you imagine if a conservative called anyone on the left “morbidly obese”? The media bias is shameful. https://t.co/YWXGKUYVSN — Travis O'Boyle (@travisoboyle1) May 19, 2020

Imagine if someone on Fox said this about Stacey Abrams. But no, instead we all have to smile and nod when WaPo calls her a “runway model” https://t.co/XzZhwf4RvI — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) May 19, 2020

All we know is that if a Republican said something like that about a Democrat, slams on “fat-shaming” would be part of the Dem/media reaction.

Did she seriously just say that? Can’t wait to hear Trump’s reply to that one …. https://t.co/X57EmE2C2z — Julie Welgraven (@juliewelgraven) May 19, 2020

I’ve never been so excited for a Trump tweet.

This one is gonna be good. 🍿 https://t.co/XnKtC2oBbX — Jason 🇺🇸 (@GarciaJason) May 19, 2020

The world now awaits Trump’s comeback. But at least the Washington Post’s in-house “conservative” appreciated it:

Nancy Pelosi is a national treasure. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 19, 2020

***

Related:

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto cannot stress enough that taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative treatment ‘will kill you’