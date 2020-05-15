Democrats who run the state of California have made it clear that many cities serve as sanctuaries for people who are in the U.S. illegally. But count L.A. County as definitely NOT being a sanctuary when it comes to other prohibited activities, as evidenced by this promotion for a snitch-line:

We know that businesses are working hard to adhere to the #SaferAtHome orders, but if you need to report a business for non-compliance, please call 888-700-9995 Monday-Friday (8 am- 5 pm) pic.twitter.com/3MHEatxSQu — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) May 14, 2020

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio found out the hard way how quickly this kind of thing can backfire, and perhaps L.A. County will have a similar experience.

This isn't going to backfire in any way https://t.co/ciJWrHDN7W — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 15, 2020

#LosAngeles where illegal aliens have sanctuary but legal businesses have punishment. — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) May 14, 2020

#LosAngeles where you can’t get through on the phone to a single government official but you can quickly and easily narc on your neighbor. Clown leadership — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) May 14, 2020

The progressives who run Los Angeles do have their “priorities.”

Hey guys make sure you call and snitch on as many people as you can today. I just reported a lady for not having a mask on her dog. I also think I need to report Madame Kamays massage parlor. https://t.co/GZdgd6614F — Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) May 15, 2020

No sanctuary for small business. https://t.co/m1S79uZYMT — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 14, 2020

Too bad the coronavirus can’t be killed off by a tweet’s ratio, or L.A. County would have just solved the problem.