As Twitchy reported a couple of days ago, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio rolled out his snitch hotline for people to report social distancing violators. That backfired almost immediately as people posted photos of de Blasio walking in the park, riding the subway, hitting the YMCA, and leading a parade through Chinatown.

The New York Post is reporting that the mayor is also receiving plenty of obscene photos and Hilter memes as well.

De Blasio's social distancing tip line flooded with penis photos, Hitler memes https://t.co/lZaLcZnULm pic.twitter.com/J297k858hq — New York Post (@nypost) April 21, 2020

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/M7zdHDNFGv — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) April 21, 2020

Thanks to @ComfortablySmug and the minions. — Quasi (@HiramAbiffUSA) April 21, 2020

Well this is unfortunate 😂 pic.twitter.com/Kaa6GpwZs8 — Kanra (@KanraNakurax2) April 21, 2020

You reap what you sow — Dom1 Disciple of the Messiah 1 YouTube channel (@Dom175289678) April 21, 2020

When you’re the most hated Mayor in modern history and you promote a rat line, you’ve got to know this is going to happen. — John Miller (@JVM225) April 21, 2020

As it should’ve been. — Matt from Queensbury (@MattTheKing) April 21, 2020

Thank you NY. Snitches get stitches Mayor Big Bird — JJ (@jjmartin80) April 21, 2020

Glad to see there are some people in NYC that are tired of his shit. — Orcas Revenge (@OrcasRevenge) April 21, 2020

Nice try , that stuff was from his browser history — merch (@merch583) April 21, 2020

Well, to be fair, Anthony Weiner is pretty bored these days. — Attwood (@bretatwood) April 21, 2020

“Literally an inbox full of penises.” pic.twitter.com/nejLva1O3Y — mk blair (@mkblair4) April 21, 2020

Well, if he didn't want penis photos and Hitler memes, he shouldn't have acted like a dickish Adolph. — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) April 21, 2020

“The inundation of off-color texts was so large the city had to temporarily shut down the service,” the Post reports.

Related: