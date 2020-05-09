The Justice Department, headed by Bill Barr, dropped all criminal charges against Michael Flynn this week, but the Durham investigation into the origins of the 2015/2016 push that culminated in the bogus “Russia collusion” narrative continues unabated.

As the primary Democrat narrative continues to crumble into dust, former CIA Director John Brennan seems sorely troubled:

Brennan’s tweets often have a “drama queen” feel, but this one’s extra special.

Could be.

Trending

That’s a great way to describe it!

He kinda does, right?

***

Related:

Patience: George Papadopoulos says the Durham investigation ‘is far more along than anyone can imagine’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CIADonald TrumpJohn Brennan