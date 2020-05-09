The Justice Department, headed by Bill Barr, dropped all criminal charges against Michael Flynn this week, but the Durham investigation into the origins of the 2015/2016 push that culminated in the bogus “Russia collusion” narrative continues unabated.
As the primary Democrat narrative continues to crumble into dust, former CIA Director John Brennan seems sorely troubled:
It is unsurprising @realDonaldTrump enjoys wallowing in his fetid self-indulgence, but I find it surreal that so many other government officials encourage his ignorance, incompetence, & destructive behavior.
BTW, history will be written by the righteous, not by his lickspittle.
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 9, 2020
Brennan’s tweets often have a “drama queen” feel, but this one’s extra special.
LOL . . . somebody's having a bad day. https://t.co/lnx2fypUBp
— Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) May 9, 2020
Could be.
His twitter-voice always goes up an octave when it looks like justice might be closing in.
— ScepticalOliveOyl (@JoStGiles) May 9, 2020
That’s a great way to describe it!
BTW – history will be written with you as a traitor. https://t.co/JSDrVDt87z
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 9, 2020
What mortal man gets to judge who the "righteous" are?
I definitely know the kind of man refers to others as "lickspittle" though https://t.co/ilwreMMGU5
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 9, 2020
Speaking of "fetid self-indulgence"… https://t.co/xU4S6z3Yc6
— Victoria Taft (@VictoriaTaft) May 10, 2020
John must be frightened
Very very frightened https://t.co/mruB5taBTb
— john reilly (@travlr009) May 10, 2020
Shouldn't you be huddling with your lawyers, Johnny? 😐 https://t.co/U8xV3hep48
— CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) May 10, 2020
Wow. This dude totally sounds like a James Bond villain. https://t.co/poT2lbSS5o
— Christine Jones (@Boutros_Boutros) May 10, 2020
He kinda does, right?
***
Related:
Patience: George Papadopoulos says the Durham investigation ‘is far more along than anyone can imagine’