Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for the immediate release of salon owner Shelley Luther, who was jailed on contempt of court charges after refusing to apologize for keeping her business open in defiance of the state’s shutdown order. Luther was subsequently released on Abbott’s order, and is now back at work.

One of the salon owner’s first customers since returning was Sen. Ted Cruz:

HAPPENING NOW: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz Expected to Get His Hair Cut at Dallas’ Salon a la Mode Friday https://t.co/MC0NMmwbgA — Lauren Blair Aronson (@laurenblair88) May 8, 2020

A spokesperson for @SenTedCruz says he's getting his hair cut today at the salon owned by Shelley Luther, the Dallas businesswoman who was jailed/released for opening her shop against @GovAbbott's executive order: https://t.co/r350hgK165 — David Lippman CBS19 (@david_lippman) May 8, 2020

Cruz shared a video today:

Today I traveled to #Dallas to get a haircut at Salon A la Mode, owned by Shelley Luther. Thanks in large part to Shelley’s courage, hair salons are allowed to open in #Texas today. Shelley stood up for liberty and common sense and I am proud to stand with her. pic.twitter.com/mFYwBmjhjj — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 8, 2020

That will no doubt cause a triggering on the Left, but what doesn’t?

