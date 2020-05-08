As we told you earlier today, Jimmy Kimmel shared a video and wanted to give the impression that VP Mike Pence was delivering empty boxes as a PPE publicity stunt. The video and narrative surrounding it turned out to be completely bogus:

This clip from @JimmyKimmel (and tweet from a Democratic pollster) is an absolute lie. Pence brought in full boxes, then made a joke after about the empty boxes, which he didn’t carry in. This has 17,000+ RTs. And is a complete lie. Proof (via @_esaliba):https://t.co/SyPqkAllKr https://t.co/p9bQmsQKPi — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 8, 2020

The video had already been shared by many lefties and media types (pardon the redundancy). Kimmel’s original tweet was deleted, but the sharing of #FakeNews was acknowledged in this “apology”:

it would appear that @vp was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt. The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth. https://t.co/hI9cO4lxcX — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 8, 2020

Well isn’t that special.

Jimmy Kimmel should stop calling himself a comedian and just start calling himself a Democratic strategist due to the fact that he is both not funny and wrong about everything https://t.co/uGQOLfBLqK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 8, 2020

Just take the L, bro. BUT THIS isn't a good response, but I guess it is since your colleagues on the left and liberal media allies will allow you to skate by https://t.co/m7TRv0goJ9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 8, 2020

Not only will the Left allow him to skate by, but they’ll no doubt praise Kimmel for the extra dig at Trump.

Speaking of valuing truth…Didn't you have the full video all along? Are you claiming no one on your staff noticed that Pence closed the van doors right after you cut the clip? — John Sexton (@verumserum) May 8, 2020

They saw and heard what they wanted to see and hear.

Jimmy, you’re really having a hard time taking the L. Let me help you with that. pic.twitter.com/y4NG7kEGHf — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 8, 2020

Just take the L, bro https://t.co/28QK7l16rg — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) May 8, 2020

This is just as credible as most mainstream media reporting today. https://t.co/WhjbtHVKQ4 — Sam Valley (@SamValley) May 8, 2020

Are you kidding me? You had access to the full video! You knew exactly what you were doing! Jokes won't get you out of this one. You deliberately twisted that clip for some cheap political points, and you just didn't think you'd get caught. This is a sad excuse for an apology. — Richard Walker (@riwalk71) May 8, 2020

How many boxes have you carried in non-publicity stunts? https://t.co/6GCeilmBTO — RBe (@RBPundit) May 8, 2020

Lmao you can't even get an apology right. — Anthony J. Constantini (@Jay_Conz) May 8, 2020

Don’t apologize: we’re finally laughing at you. https://t.co/9pQE2zv1yW — Kim Jong-unthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 8, 2020

Sen. Ted Cruz summed up how it works: